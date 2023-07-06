4-Yr-Old Befriends Hummingbirds In The Most Wholesome And Silly Way.

There’s nothing quite like becoming one with nature — this is a statement that Holly Herlitzke couldn’t agree with more. She absolutely adores spending time outdoors . So much so, in fact, that she was happy to don a wearable feeder in order to get closer to the hummingbirds outside of her Wisconsin house.

The 4-year-old stayed remarkably still as she quietly sat outside of her home, eagerly waiting for the hummingbirds to find their way to her. Within her elaborate getup were tubes full of nectar. That’s why, with time, these tiny birds made their way over, just as excited to find Holly as she was to provide them with food.

This insanely adorable moment was caught by Holly’s Mom who happily filmed from inside their home. In the video, the 4-year-old looks as calm as can be with the hummingbirds flying all about, stopping for tastes of the nectar in the carefully placed tubes. What a magical moment!

Watch Holly living her best life with her hummingbird friends in the video below.

