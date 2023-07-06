Open in App
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

After spending 8 years tied to a chain outside, dog looks for forever home

By Courtney Shaw,

8 days ago
After spending eight years living on a two-foot-long chain outside and nearly two years living at a shelter, Carmelo is searching for his forever family.

According to the Berea Animal Rescue (Berea ARF), Carmelo was living outside in all kinds of weather conditions with someone throwing food in his bowl once a day until his owner surrendered him.

After spending about a year and a half at a shelter, he was transported to Berea ARF in April.

Despite his rough life, the shelter says Carmelo doesn't act his age and that he loves playing with toys, getting pets and going for long walks.

Carmelo is selective with dog friends, so a meet-and-greet would be recommended.

The shelter said he would do best living in a home without small children that jump all over him since he is a senior.

According to the shelter, Carmelo keeps his kennel clean and loves to lie on the cold floor under his cot.

The shelter is located at 10015 East River Road in Columbia Station.

