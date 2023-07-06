Open in App
WMTW

'Unacceptable': Large crowd shot fireworks at police, passing motorists in Portland; 8 arrested

By Raquel Ciampi,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maine State newsLocal Maine State
Cause of fire at apartment in Auburn under investigation
Auburn, ME22 hours ago
Suspected Long Island serial killer in custody; Believed to have murdered Maine 22-year-old
Scarborough, ME3 hours ago
Motorcycle driver found dead in the woods in South Berwick
South Berwick, ME1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple cars hit by gunfire in Lewiston; 1 arrested
Lewiston, ME1 day ago
Owner of BMW found in river in Lewiston reportedly won't answer calls from police
Lewiston, ME1 day ago
Maine man killed at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Portland Jetport
Portland, ME3 days ago
Maine Turnpike Re-opens in New Gloucester
New Gloucester, ME2 days ago
'We still don't know why': Officials work to help families of Paris crash victims
Paris, ME2 days ago
Westbrook police take inner city kids on adventures
Westbrook, ME1 day ago
Portland By the Foot makes local history come alive
Portland, ME1 day ago
Maine households may add air conditioning to keep up with hotter days
Portland, ME1 day ago
Bush family raises record amount for Gary's House at annual Kennebunkport fundraiser
Kennebunkport, ME1 day ago
Queens for a cure: neighbors and friends doing Tri for a Cure to support one of their own
Gorham, ME17 hours ago
Expanded public health services coming to Maine's largest city
Portland, ME2 hours ago
Three-peat: Manuel wins 104th Maine Amateur Championship
Topsham, ME19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy