Open in App
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County man sentenced to life in prison after molesting a child

By Hope Dean,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Man accused of shooting Dawson resident wanted by police
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Family of Lawrenceville man shot 13 times calling for bond reform
Lawrenceville, GA16 hours ago
SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ends, murder suspect in custody
Decatur, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police name woman shot, killed by mother during fight in Gwinnett County
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
15-year-old girl reported missing in Duluth found, police say
Duluth, GA21 hours ago
Official: Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud after falsifying child’s COVID test
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
76-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
‘Jackpot!’ | Atlanta police find automatic weapons, marijuana in car search
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say
Snellville, GA2 days ago
Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton County man
Jonesboro, GA1 day ago
Family says Atlanta father was ‘innocent bystander’ in fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘Jackpot!’: Atlanta police find automatic weapons, marijuana in car search
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man killed in double shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Police seek help finding second man wanted in connection to Doraville fire
Doraville, GA2 days ago
Man who fell through roof of building accused of burglary, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Body found at Kroger is likely missing Kennesaw man, police say
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Heavy police presence, SWAT in DeKalb County neighborhood for reported standoff
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Father of four dies after falling into a manhole
Rome, GA19 hours ago
Driver crashes after being shot during vehicle repossession, Atlanta police believe
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
1 dead after shooting at Camelot Condominiums, South Fulton police say
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain, GA2 days ago
All lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after dump truck crashed into sign
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Man dies after he ‘may have made contact with powerline,’ Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Restaurant Report Card: Waffle House fails with 62; Alta Toro earns 100
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Drivers speak out after being struck in traffic for hours after sign collapse on I-75
Marietta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy