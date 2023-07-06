Open in App
WUSA9

2 men killed in crash on I-95, truck driver charged with reckless driving

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Henrico man feared for life after drivers didn’t abide Virginia’s new change to the ‘Move Over Law’
Petersburg, VA18 hours ago
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run crash near National Mall; vehicle description released
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tractor-trailer driver charged in crash that killed two
Stafford, VA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man found shot to death in vehicle, sparking homicide investigation in Montgomery County
Silver Spring, MD9 hours ago
Man injured following shooting in Norview area of Norfolk
Norfolk, VA13 hours ago
Victim Called 911 While Left To Die On Side Of Rockville Road By Armed Robbers: Police
Rockville, MD20 hours ago
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over 17 pounds of marijuana
Leesburg, VA1 day ago
Police: Blown out tire led to crash, death of Henrico man
Cape Charles, VA3 days ago
91-year-old woman killed in Culpeper crash
Culpeper, VA3 days ago
Crime Insider: Uber driver killed by his passenger in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
3 teens hurt in shooting on 26th Street in Newport News
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Two 19-year-olds charged in fentanyl overdose death investigation in Arlington
Fairfax, VA1 day ago
Man injured in shooting near VCU campus
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Contractor busted for allegedly stealing steel from Potomac Yard construction lot
Alexandria, VA2 days ago
Police: 1 injured in Norfolk shooting, suspect arrested
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Two injured after firetruck crashes into tree while responding to a call
Fredericksburg, VA4 days ago
USPS carrier robbed at gunpoint in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Norfolk house fire leaves 9 displaced
Norfolk, VA18 hours ago
Police charge 19-year-old with murder after 48-year-old found dead in vehicle on Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Former Va. basketball star convicted of killing son, storing body in freezer
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Police talk safety for senior citizens after woman robbed in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy