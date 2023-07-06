Open in App
HotNewHipHop

Gloss Up Leaks Finesse2Tymes DMs After Fighting His Girlfriend

By Gabriel Bras Nevares,

8 days ago

For those unaware, two Memphis rap stars are currently embroiled in some small beef stemming from a physical altercation. Moreover, Gloss Up recently tussled with one of Finesse2Tymes’ girlfriends, BBJay, last weekend. Not only did this create a rift between the two, but the “Shabooya” MC apparently leaked some alleged DMs on Instagram between her and Finesse. Furthermore, it’s unclear what the nature of this conversation was or when it took place, but Gloss seems to suggest that it happened right after the brawl occurred. Regardless, the 90 Days rapper responded to these claims in some lengthy Facebook posts, so it seems there might be more on the cards than we thought.

“Ahh no cap you juicy ash,” Finesse2Tymes allegedly wrote to Gloss Up via Instagram. “S**t cr*zy ash. Aight when u spin block I’ma give you same energy ni.” In addition, he apparently asked how she was doing after her brawl with one of his flames went viral. “U good,” he allegedly messaged Gloss. “I’m all good love keep going It’s all good.” However, now it seems like he wasn’t too happy with her leaking these messages, if they are true.

Gloss Up & Finesse2Tymes’ Alleged Leaked DMs & Response

“I don’t be speaking on female beef, or get in the way of shyt,” Finesse2Tymes wrote on Facebook. “But when a mf try to come for me and mine , when all I ask is be quiet and this shyt dead, ok, so when I get drunk tonight, I’ma upload the REAL video. When u can see a mf looking like hill have eyes, getting spit on n everything on my kids! They stop recording cuz WE MADE THEM YAW DIDNT SEE THE SCARY, CRYING, APOLOGIZING SHYT! All I ask on the internet cuz I don’t breed that kind, ESPECIALLY talking about u walked up and did some first. Tell the truth how u was tryna explain yourself before u got hit in yo shyt.

“Tell the truth how your security was SCARED ASK DAMN NEAR LEFT U FOR DEAD!” he continued. “I want on this u did it. VIDEO COMING WHEN I GET DRUNK, MATTER FACT WHERE THE CASAMIGOS AT. U ACT LIKE I HIT U UP SINCE I BEEN WITH BBJ TS OLD ASH. IM STILL TRYNA FUKK BUT I AINT DOIN SHYT UNTIL U PAY BBJ FOR ALL THEM HAIR INSTALLS. SHYT EATER KNOW I AIN’T BRAGGING. MANE WE CAN MEET UP IN SOUTH VEGAS WITH THE GLOVES ON BBJ READY I GOT MY WHOLE BANK ACCOUNT ON IT.” Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Finesse2Tymes and Gloss Up.

[via]

