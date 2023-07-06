Open in App
Ensia

Use of antimicrobial drugs in food animals is accelerating. Here are suggestions for correcting that trend.

By Mary Hoff,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Standoff, $18,000 Seized, and Two Men Behind Bars: The Shocking Turn of Events in Bangor
Bangor, ME9 hours ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA21 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy