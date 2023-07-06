Where to go see a circus in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to see some live entertainment under the big top, you’re in luck. The circus may be coming to a town near you. Get the latest, news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
Going to the circus includes seeing clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, jugglers, and magicians, among other performers. Three different circus companies are making their rounds around the area, putting on several different shows.
Here's when and where you can go to the circus in the Capital Region.
Fonda Fairgrounds, 21 South Bridge Street in Fonda
Angelo Canna Town Park, Joseph D Spencer Lane in Cairo
Aggie Fairgrounds, 371 Old Columbia Street in Adams, Massachusetts
After 13 years, Colonie pizzeria changes owners
- Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Coyne Field, 9 Rensselaer Avenue in Rensselaer
Warren County Field, 377 Schoon River Road in Warrensburgh
Paris Park, Clark Street in Hudson Falls
Crandall Park, Fire Road in Glens Falls
Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road in Lake George
Pine Tree Campground, 23 Pine Street in Broadalbin
Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill
- Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Wednesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
- Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Elks Ball Field, 2742 County Route 12 in Whitehall
Fort Hardy Park, Ferry Street in Schuylerville
Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 69 Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke
Altamont Fairgrounds, 129 Grand Street in Altamont
S&S Brewery & Farm, 174 Middle Road in Nassau
