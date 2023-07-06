Where to go see a circus in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to see some live entertainment under the big top, you’re in luck. The circus may be coming to a town near you.

Going to the circus includes seeing clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, jugglers, and magicians, among other performers. Three different circus companies are making their rounds around the area, putting on several different shows.

Here’s when and where you can go to the circus in the Capital Region.

Fonda Fairgrounds, 21 South Bridge Street in Fonda

Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Angelo Canna Town Park, Joseph D Spencer Lane in Cairo

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Aggie Fairgrounds, 371 Old Columbia Street in Adams, Massachusetts

Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Coyne Field, 9 Rensselaer Avenue in Rensselaer

Monday, July 31 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Warren County Field, 377 Schoon River Road in Warrensburgh

Wednesday, August 2 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Paris Park, Clark Street in Hudson Falls

Thursday, August 3 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Crandall Park, Fire Road in Glens Falls

Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Saturday, August 5 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road in Lake George

Sunday, August 6 at 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Pine Tree Campground, 23 Pine Street in Broadalbin

Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill

Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Wednesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Elks Ball Field, 2742 County Route 12 in Whitehall

Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Fort Hardy Park, Ferry Street in Schuylerville

Wednesday, August 16 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 69 Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke

Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Zerbini Family Circus website .

Altamont Fairgrounds, 129 Grand Street in Altamont

S&S Brewery & Farm, 174 Middle Road in Nassau

Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website .

Wednesday, July 19 at 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website .

North Plain Farm, 342 North Plain Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website .

Saturday, August 5 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website .

Sunday, August 6 at 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Hideaway Circus website .

