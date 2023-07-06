Open in App
Where to go see a circus in the Capital Region

By Sara Rizzo,

8 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking to see some live entertainment under the big top, you’re in luck. The circus may be coming to a town near you.

Going to the circus includes seeing clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, jugglers, and magicians, among other performers. Three different circus companies are making their rounds around the area, putting on several different shows.

Here’s when and where you can go to the circus in the Capital Region.

Zerbini Family Circus

Fonda Fairgrounds, 21 South Bridge Street in Fonda

Angelo Canna Town Park, Joseph D Spencer Lane in Cairo

Aggie Fairgrounds, 371 Old Columbia Street in Adams, Massachusetts

  • Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Saturday, July 15 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Coyne Field, 9 Rensselaer Avenue in Rensselaer

Warren County Field, 377 Schoon River Road in Warrensburgh

Paris Park, Clark Street in Hudson Falls

Crandall Park, Fire Road in Glens Falls

Charles R. Wood Park, 17 West Brook Road in Lake George

Pine Tree Campground, 23 Pine Street in Broadalbin

Cobleskill Fairgrounds, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill

  • Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Wednesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Friday, August 11 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
  • Sunday, August 13 at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Elks Ball Field, 2742 County Route 12 in Whitehall

Fort Hardy Park, Ferry Street in Schuylerville

Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 69 Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

Altamont Fairgrounds, 129 Grand Street in Altamont

Hideaway Circus

S&S Brewery & Farm, 174 Middle Road in Nassau

North Plain Farm, 342 North Plain Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts

