The Bijou Star Files: Son Missing 8 Years, Was Enslaved By His Mother

20-Year-Old Maryland Man Kills 73-Year-Old Woman At Home Depot With Forklift Stolen From Lowe’s

A Maryland man has been charged with murder after reportedly running over an elderly woman at a Home Depot parking lot with a forklift stolen from Lowe’s, police say.

Mother who claimed her son went missing for eight years kept him locked inside their home, sexually abused him, made him take hallucinogenic mushrooms and treated him like a slave, counselor claims

A 25-year-old man whose mother claimed he went missing for eight years has accused her of holding him hostage inside their home, drugging and sexually abusing him.

KEVIN COSTNER VS. CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNERJUDGE ORDERS HER OUT BY JULY 31… Big Sign Prenup Is Valid

Kevin Costner just won big in court today, and the implications for his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner are even bigger … because it looks like the judge is inclined to rule their prenup is valid.

KEKE PALMER’S BOYFRIEND DEFENDS SHAMING HER OUTFIT …’I Have Standards & Morals’

Keke Palmer‘s boyfriend Darius Jackson — who’s also the father of her child — isn’t backing down after publicly shaming her wardrobe choice for Usher‘s show and now says her sheer fit reflects poorly on their family.

LEBRON JAMES COACHES SON BRYCE AT NIKE TOURNEY… Rajon Rondo Helps!

LeBron James traded in his signature Nike kicks for a polo and clipboard on Wednesday, coaching up son Bryce James at one of the most heralded H.S. hoops tourneys in the world!

BILLY PORTER BREAKING UP WITH HUSBAND

Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, have called it quits … making the tough call to separate after spending more than half a decade married.

MADONNA TIRED AND WEAK …’Celebration’ Tour Kickoff Uncertain

Madonna is supposed to hit the stage in 10 days for the beginning of her much-anticipated world tour, but based on the information we’re getting about her recovery from a serious infection, it’s not looking good.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TICKET PRICES SURGE FOR ROOKIE’S DEBUT… In NBA Summer League

The Victor Wembanyama effect is real — the most hyped prospect since LeBron James isn’t just generating an uptick in regular season tickets sales … fans are paying big money to catch a glimpse of the 7’5″ phenom in the SUMMER LEAGUE!

ROBERT DE NIRO GRANDSON DIED FROM FENTANYL-LACED DRUGS, MOM SAYS

Robert De Niro‘s grandson is one of the latest victims of the fentanyl crisis … according to his mother.

JACKIE CHAN Viral ‘Daughter’ Clip Fake REAL ONE SAYS HE’S ABSENTEE & HOMOPHOBIC?!?

Jackie Chan might not be the father social media thinks he is — after a viral clip with his “daughter” blew up — cuz it’s actually only a scene from a movie … and his real daughter says he’s a nasty homophobe.

NELLY Snags $50 Million Deal FOR HALF HIS CATALOG!!!

Things are heating up for Nelly again, ’cause the dude’s about to get a helluva lot richer after selling the rights to half of the music he’s cranked out … including his biggest hits.

CARDI BALL OVER OFFSET AT BALENCIAGA SHOW After Cheating Claims, Online Bashing

Cardi B and Offset‘s latest public beef is buried … after publicly going after each other over cheating rumors, they’re gettin’ close again, publicly, in Paris.

JENNIFER LOPEZ Defends Launching New Booze Brand …I DRINK BUT I DON’T GET ‘S**T-FACED!’

Jennifer Lopez‘s new alcohol brand drew a lot of questions and even some criticism from folks who thought her household was booze-free — but she’s setting the record straight.

BEN & JERRY’S ICE CREAM This Land is NOT Your Land RETURN STOLEN LAND, AMERICA!!!

Ben and Jerry’s drew a line in the sand on the 4th of July — turning the cold shoulder on blind American patriotism, and demanding the U.S. return stolen land dating back centuries.

INDIA.ARIE DRAGGED FOR BLASTING MTS & JANELLE MONÁE… Let Them Live a Bit!!!

India.Arie doesn’t like the fact Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe show off a lot of skin during their performances — but that criticism has the Internet ripping her as a boomer.

Victims Seek Answers After Food Delivery Drivers Attempt Home Invasions

A recent rash of home invasion attempts by Uber Eats drivers has women looking to defend themselves after several were targeted in the last several years.

Moving On Together? Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio & Wife Agree To Date Other People While Cohabitating

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, have decided to separate at 62 and 68, respectively.

Not My Coco! Ice-T Slams Critics Of His Wife’s Fourth Of July Outfit: ‘Go Do Some Sit-Ups’

Ice-T doesn’t play any games behind Coco Austin–and he, once again, proved that when he came for necks (and stomachs) online.

Faith Evans Reportedly Settles Divorce Terms With Stevie J

Faith Evans has reportedly settled divorce terms with her estranged husband Stevie J.

Resurrected Peach? NeNe Leakes Says She’d Return To RHOA ‘For The Fans’

Nearly three years after making her dramatic departure, NeNe Leakes is speaking on potentially rejoining The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Yusef Salaam, Of ‘Exonerated Five‘ Was Declared Winner Of The Democratic Primary For A City Council Seat In Harlem

Yusef Salaam, who gained international attention as one of the wrongfully accused teens in the Central Park Five case, has emerged victorious in the Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council.

Donald Trump Weighs In On Cocaine Being Found In The White House

Welp Donald Trump is speaking out about cocaine being found in the White House. In a new post on his social platform the former president seemingly suggested the cocaine that was found was for Joe Biden and his son Hunter and he also took it further saying federal prosecutor, Jack Smith is a “crackhead.”

Fan Requests For Machine Gun Kelly To Punch Him In The Face Mid-Concert

Well this is a little different.. During one of Machine Gun Kelly’s recent shows a fan was sitting in the front row holding a sign that said “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face.”

New Jersey Judge Under Investigation for Rapping Along to Nas and Busta Rhymes on TikTok

New Jersey judge Gary N. Wilcox shared videos on the platform under an alias, in which he rapped along to several “inappropriate” songs

Takeoff Tribute Tattoo Might Break a Guinness World Record

The tattoo of Takeoff is being made on a large silicone sheet canvas.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Cancels Pittsburgh Stop, Reschedules Seattle & Kansas City Over “Production Logistics”

Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh received some disappointing news today.

The Recording Academy Clarified That AI Music Is ‘Absolutely Eligible’ For Grammy Nominations (With A Catch)

Just a few weeks after the Recording Academy announced new rules to guard AI from being fully included in the Grammys main categories.

Update: Marcus Jordan Claims Girlfriend Larsa Pippen Has Received The ‘Stamp Of Approval’ From His Dad Michael Jordan

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seemingly adamant that basketball legend Michael Jordan is okay with them dating.

Jennifer Hudson & Common Continue To Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together On London Getaway

Jennifer Hudson and Common are continuing to spark dating rumors!

