Solis held LPD in armed standoff, takes deal on lesser charge

By James Clark,

8 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gene Solis, 49, already serving a 5-year federal prison sentence, pleaded guilty in State District Court in Lubbock Thursday and was sentenced to 5 years in state prison. The two punishments are concurrent, meaning Solis will serve a total of five years.

Solis was originally charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant after an armed standoff from 3:30 a.m. November 25, 2021 through November 26 at 9:00 a.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, 301 Regis Street. In the plea deal Thursday, Solis admitted guilt to Deadly Conduct and prosecutors dismissed the two aggravated assault charges.

Million dollar lawsuit filed against suspect in West Lubbock hit-and-run

The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that Solis fired at officers during the standoff. Later, federal charges were filed for Interstate Threatening Communications. Federal court records directly contracted local officials as to what happened during the standoff.

Related story: Solis fired shots at LPD officers leading to standoff at armory, police report said

LPD said Solis was homicidal and suicidal. Police tried to pull him over in a traffic stop that instead led to a chase. Officers called off the pursuit. Later, Solis was spotted again but this time led officers to the reserve center.

Solis “… shot at officers,” LPD said.

Federal records said Solis fired into the air and was “not firing at officers.”

Related story: Federal case directly contradicts previous official records in armed police standoff

Solis will get nearly two years of credit for time already served in jail. In the federal case, Solis filed an appeal that was rejected as frivolous.

