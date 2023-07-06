Canada Launches Digital Nomad Visa For Remote Workers

Photo Credit: Photo credit: Bruce Yuanyue Bi

Canada will soon join the group of countries that permit digital nomads to work remotely within their borders. Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, has unveiled a new digital nomad visa. The new plan includes provisions for remote workers to work in Canada for more extended periods.

Under the proposed plan, foreign nationals can acquire a digital nomad visa to work remotely in Canada for foreign employers or clients. The Minister made this announcement during the Collision Conference in Toronto, as reported by CTV News.

“If digital nomads receive a job offer while in Canada, we will allow them to continue working in the country,” Fraser shared in a statement. Currently, there is a program facilitating the transition from a work visa to a work permit for foreign nationals who have been offered employment.

The Minister assured that the number of participants in this program would be based on demand rather than an arbitrary cap imposed by the government. Fraser stated that this initiative aims to attract the brightest minds worldwide and encourage them to establish themselves in Canada. He also said that as part of the digital nomad plan, a tech worker employed by a foreign company can travel to Canada and continue working for the same employer.

A Pathway For Permanent Residency In Canada

The plan also includes a dedicated pathway for permanent residents who are employers or employees in STEM fields. The government also intends to enhance the global skilled plan initiated five years ago, which faced processing delays. Recent changes aim to reduce work permit processing times to two weeks, granting businesses faster access to the talent they require.

As previously announced by the Minister, Canada plans to increase its annual quota of visa slots from 1,000 to 3,500. This expansion will create a path to permanent residency for entrepreneurs who establish companies that employ Canadians.

The Minister outlined plans to grant open work permits to individuals already in the queue, enabling them and their families to remain in Canada for up to three years while their requests are being processed. Effective July 16, a new stream will allow 10,000 H-1B visa holders from the United States to work in Canada. Fraser emphasized that there are currently almost 400,000 people in the United States on H-1B visas.

Who Qualifies For The Canada Digital Nomad Visa?

Freelancers, Youtubers, bloggers, or any occupation that allows you to work from anywhere makes you eligible to apply for Canada’s Digital Nomad Visa

How To Apply For Canada’s Digital Nomad Visa

Under current immigration rules, if you are a digital nomad then you only need a Canadian Visitor Visa to relocate to Canada and can stay for up to six months while doing your work.