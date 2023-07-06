Open in App
WHO 13

15-year-old Fort Dodge homicide victim identified

By Kelly Maricle,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG4FG_0nI5nWwl00

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police in Fort Dodge have released the name of the teen who was killed July 4th in a shooting .

Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew, 15 of Fort Dodge, has been identified as the victim, the Fort Dodge Police Department said. Officers responding to a report of someone being shot in the area of S 15th St. and 4th Ave. S around 9:44 p.m. found Redding-Pettigrew in the roadway. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times. Life-saving efforts were begun but he was pronounced deceased.

FDPD announced a suspect in the shooting on Wednesday and said an arrest warrant on a first-degree murder charge had been issued for 18-year-old Jamarrion James Davis (AKA J.J.) of Ankeny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKiL6_0nI5nWwl00
Jamarrion Davis

He is described as 5’8” tall, and weighing 115 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident or the location of Davis, contact law enforcement right away. You can call the police at 515-573-1424 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 515-573‐1444.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Pair Arrested In Sheldon Face Felony Drug Charges
Sheldon, IA2 days ago
2 hurt in Fort Dodge motorcycle crash
Fort Dodge, IA3 days ago
Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions
Mason City, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple Teenagers Arrested After 15-Year-old Seriously Injured in Storm Lake Stabbing Incident
Storm Lake, IA1 day ago
Carroll Teen Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun Into Ground
Carroll, IA2 days ago
Jefferson Police Report July 11-12, 2023
Jefferson, IA1 day ago
Chase Leads to Multiple Charges against Palo Alto County Man
Graettinger, IA3 days ago
Fort Dodge Rallies Around Kraft Family
Fort Dodge, IA23 hours ago
Six hour stand-off in Story County
Colo, IA4 days ago
Arrest made in July 4th shooting that killed 15-year-old
Fort Dodge, IA7 days ago
Fort Dodge searches for peace after violence with picnic
Fort Dodge, IA5 days ago
Carroll Police K9, Eudoris, Retired Due To Balance Issues
Carroll, IA3 days ago
Good year for Watermelon Day! Stanhope celebrates train depot, community, melons
Stanhope, IA1 day ago
What Ames learned from the floods of ’93
Ames, IA2 days ago
Fort Dodge residents react to city officials' open letter
Fort Dodge, IA7 days ago
SLSM Graduate To Be Inducted Into IGCA Hall Of Game
Johnston, IA1 day ago
Nevada Camelot Theater hosting performances after renovations
Nevada, IA4 hours ago
Boone mayoral candidate says he won't be intimidated by homophobic smear campaign
Boone, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy