Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

By Michael Mahar,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUGKD_0nI5lrMK00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rensselaer man was sentenced to a year and a month in prison for taking part in a fraudulent scheme to make over $60,000 in unemployment insurance benefits under the names of two other people. Taquan Parker, 26, also received benefits from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the scheme, per the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Get the latest, news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Parker previously entered a guilty plea of conspiracy and mail fraud charges. In his plea, Parker admitted he provided Kahleke Taylor (a.k.a Flex) with the personal identifying information of two other people, which Taylor proceeded to file false claims through the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL).

Per the DOJ, Parker further admitted that through the fraudulent applications submitted by Taylor, the NYSDOL paid out $60,132 in unemployment insurance benefits. Parker will serve a three-year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay the money back to New York State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rensselaer, NY newsLocal Rensselaer, NY
Police investigate death of 3-year-old Rensselaer girl
Rensselaer, NY3 days ago
Public hearing for Dunn Landfill permit scheduled
Rensselaer, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsfield woman sentenced for vehicular assault
Pittsfield, MA23 hours ago
Loudonville man sentenced to 5 years in cocaine distribution conspiracy
Loudonville, NY2 days ago
Police make notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Albany, NY2 hours ago
Albany man arrested with over 40 lbs of Cannabis
Albany, NY1 day ago
Woodstock man indicted for hate crimes
Woodstock, NY1 day ago
Parolee arrested after shots fired in Albany
Albany, NY23 hours ago
Officials in Schenectady warn of rash of overdose deaths
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
ACSO: Man pulled over found with mushrooms and more
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Albany man pleads not guilty to murder charge
Albany, NY3 days ago
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to indecent assault and battery
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Pittsfield man arraigned on drug and firearm charges
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Saratoga Springs narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Saratoga Springs, NY3 days ago
5 things to know this Thursday, July 13
Albany, NY1 day ago
The victim of a Troy shooting is a teenager in critical condition
Troy, NY17 hours ago
100+ teens advocate against menthol in Queensbury
Queensbury, NY22 hours ago
Unattended death July 8th appears to be Schenectady's 8th fatal overdose in as many days
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Voorheesville man pleads guilty to attempted rape
Voorheesville, NY3 days ago
Wilton woman arrested following domestic dispute
Wilton, NY3 days ago
Stop-work order issued at Harbour Point Gardens
Troy, NY22 hours ago
Saratoga Springs man arrested in fraud check investigation
Saratoga Springs, NY4 days ago
Schenectady man arrested on weapons, drugs charges
Schenectady, NY3 days ago
Amsterdam mayor on shots fired during children’s movie viewing
Amsterdam, NY22 hours ago
Granville man charged with grand larceny, DWI in stolen car investigation
Granville, NY3 days ago
Boat arrives in Albany to raise awareness of dangers of nuclear weapons
Albany, NY1 day ago
3 arrested on gun, drug charges after vehicle pursuit
Albany, NY2 days ago
Surplus vehicle and equipment auctions announced in Saratoga Springs and Albany
Albany, NY4 hours ago
Pittsfield Police looking for missing teen
Pittsfield, MA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy