Family of Wynter Cole-Smith to hold vigil in Detroit Friday

The family of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, whose body was found in Detroit Wednesday night , is hosting a vigil Friday at 6 p.m. in Detroit.

The family released a statement Thursday morning about the loss of Wynter.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever.



We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion and professionalism.



In remembering Wynter, we believe that is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us."

The vigil will be held on in the area of Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue, where Wynter's body was found, near First Church of the Redeemed in Detroit.

"We welcome the public to pray with us," the family's statement said.

Rashad Trice, the man who investigators say stabbed Wynter's mom and kidnapped her, was arraigned Wednesday on several felony assault charges for the stabbing of Wynter's mom. Trice was the ex-boyfriend of Wynter's mother and is not her father. No charges have been filed in connection to the kidnapping and death of Wynter.

The Detroit community is also hosting a candlelight and balloon vigil Thursday at 7 p.m. in the area of Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue.

