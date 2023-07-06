Open in App
WWMT

Dad throws chicken feed at SC school board to protest sexually explicit books

By KRISTINA WATROBSKI,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan nurse faces backlash for blackface incident, raising concerns of accountability in healthcare
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Michigan man sets sights on Great Lakes swim to fundraise for affordable swimming lessons
Holland, MI1 hour ago
Comstock Public Schools accepting applications to fill trustee vacancy
Comstock Township, MI2 days ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Tip leads to arrest of Gaines Township bank robbery suspect
Gaines Township, MI4 hours ago
Charges against Michigan man accused of deadly kidnapping to be prosecuted in one trial
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ2 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
Mackinac Island to celebrate 125 years since automobile ban
Mackinac Island, MI22 hours ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY7 days ago
Making up for lost time: Flooding rains hit West Michigan
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
Consumers Energy: Over 2,000 customers without power after strong storms
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy