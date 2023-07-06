Open in App
ABC6.com

Taunton launches ‘Leading City’ initiative aimed at economic growth

By Gino DeAngelis,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Taunton, MA newsLocal Taunton, MA
6 men arrested as part of multi-state drug operation
Tomball, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 new tenants coming to Barrington Shopping Center in 2023
Barrington, RI23 hours ago
WaterFire Providence ‘powerful revenue generator’ for Rhode Island
Providence, RI6 hours ago
Providence childcare facilities affected by COVID awarded over $1M
Providence, RI1 day ago
Town of Johnston granted oversight of school committee finances
Johnston, RI2 days ago
New Bedford, police union reach tentative contract agreement
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Cranston mayor ‘delighted’ Topgolf decided to change name of venue
Cranston, RI4 hours ago
‘Topgolf Providence’ in Cranston creates controversy
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Johnston water main construction on Central Ave. to run until September
Johnston, RI5 hours ago
RI Democrats host meet-and-greet ahead of CD1 special election
Warren, RI18 hours ago
Dates for remainder of 2023 WaterFire season
Providence, RI11 hours ago
‘Topgolf Providence’ in Cranston apparently changed to ‘Topgolf Rhode Island’
Cranston, RI6 hours ago
Department of Health recommends closing Kent County YMCA for swimming, reopens 2 others
Warwick, RI1 day ago
Former Shawmut Diner up for auction
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Department of Health issues opioid overdose alert
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Department of Health recommends closing 3 beaches due to bacteria levels
Smithfield, RI2 days ago
Massachusetts K-9 teams to take part in air medical transport training
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Providence man admits to passport fraud, identity theft for Social Security benefits
Providence, RI4 hours ago
Environmental official speaks on influx of Portuguese men o’ war in Rhode Island
Narragansett, RI1 day ago
Shelter animals in flooded Vermont to relocate to Massachusetts
Boston, MA2 days ago
Cranston PTO president arrested for embezzlement of school funds
Cranston, RI1 day ago
Part of the East Bay Bike Path in Riverside to close Monday morning
East Providence, RI5 hours ago
Heavy rain causes flooding in Southern New England
Fall River, MA10 hours ago
3 men accused of running large-scale narcotics ring in Rhode Island
Woonsocket, RI8 hours ago
Bristol Harbor Festival to return for its 10th year
Bristol, RI2 days ago
‘We’re telling residents to be prepared’: Smiley warns of more flooding with rain in forecast
Providence, RI1 day ago
New Bedford takes action at rooming houses after deadly fire
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Cranston mayor reacts to school committee member’s arrest
Cranston, RI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy