FOX59

Elwood woman pleads not guilty after being charged with using sex toy on 14-year-old

By David Gay,

8 days ago

ELWOOD, Ind. — An 18-year-old Elwood woman is pleading not guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor after she allegedly used a sex toy on a 14-year-old in late May.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, filed in late June by the Elwood Police Department, 18-year-old Hailey Haskett has been charged with “sexual misconduct with a minor,” a level five felony, “vicarious sexual gratification; performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor,” a level five felony” and “child solicitation,” a level five felony.

The affidavit reports that Haskett allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old on the evening of May 18 at a home in Elwood. The affidavit claims that Haskett used the sex toy on herself and then started to use the sex toy on the 14-year-old, despite them asking her to stop while spending the night at the Elwood home.

Later that week, the affidavit claims that Haskett asked the 14-year-old to “not talk about it because she (Haskett) could get into trouble.”

During an interview with Haskett, officials stated in the affidavit that Haskett allegedly said that she did not commit the alleged offense, stating that she did not make the 14-year-old do anything and that their DNA should not be on the toy. Haskett also said that she never used the sex toy outside of her own home.

According to the affidavit, Haskett’s sexual misconduct charge stems from the alleged use of the sex toy on the 14-year-old. Haskett’s vicarious sexual gratification charge stems from Haskett allegedly “bringing a sex toy… to the house of a 14-year-old” where it was then used. Haskett’s child solicitation charge stems from Haskett allegedly “knowingly and intentionally soliciting a child at least 14 years of age but less than 16 years of age” for sex by bringing a sex toy to the home.

Officials said that Haskett appeared for her initial hearing Wednesday. Haskett pleaded not guilty to the three counts and her bond is set at $10,000. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 20.

