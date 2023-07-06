Open in App
WKBN

Meteorologist running to benefit local woman who received kidney transplant: How you can help

By Jason Vinkler,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSRT6_0nI5io8Q00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meteorologist Jim Loboy is doing a special run this weekend to help out the recipient of a kidney transplant.

Last week, Jim shared an update on Kelly Long. She has worked for over 20 years helping to get accommodations for kids with autism and special needs.

Kelly needed a kidney and recently received a transplant. Now, she’s facing the challenge of follow-up treatments, trips to the Cleveland Clinic and not being able to drive or work.

Roof of local funeral home collapses

So Friday, Jim will begin a special run called “Go Long For Kelly.”

He plans to run 4 miles every 4 hours, for a total of 48 hours and 52 miles.

He’s doing it to bring awareness and help Kelly with her journey.

If you’d like to follow Jim’s run and find out more, he’s set up a special Facebook page to share his updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Organizations team up to help Valley kids
Youngstown, OH4 hours ago
Youngstown’s first ‘leg-lengthening’ helps local man
Youngstown, OH2 hours ago
Local Dairy Queen locations accommodate those with sensory issues
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rescue hopes to find home for ‘Grumpy’ the cat
Slippery Rock, PA1 hour ago
COVID-19 forces career change for local urban farmer
Youngstown, OH17 hours ago
Firefighters rescue lost tubers in Columbiana County
Calcutta, OH8 hours ago
Woman accused of beating woman with pipe, causing brain bleed
Warren, OH2 hours ago
13-year-old girl returned home safely
Warren, OH4 hours ago
City promises to get tough on eyesore
Youngstown, OH38 minutes ago
Youngstown car bombing survivor to tell his tale
Youngstown, OH18 hours ago
Local fire dept. once again fully staffed
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Campbell residents who want homes torn down told to be patient
Campbell, OH1 day ago
Man treated for gunshot wound after fight on South Side street
Youngstown, OH6 hours ago
Report: Men try to lure young girls into vehicle at local park
Warren, OH2 days ago
Police: Woman walks into hospital with gunshot wound
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Local airport offers ride in plane almost a century old
Youngstown, OH17 hours ago
Former Warren officer shot with ‘bag rounds’ in Niles incident
Niles, OH21 hours ago
Injuries reported in beer truck crash in Lisbon
Lisbon, OH9 hours ago
Date set for Youngstown’s Hola Fest, celebrating Hispanic/Latinx culture
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Can your neighbor block your view?
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Child flown to hospital after being hit by car
Mesopotamia Township, OH1 day ago
Girard Schools offering free school supplies again
Girard, OH45 minutes ago
Investigators say juveniles likely fire starters in Campbell
Campbell, OH3 hours ago
Anderson Coach and Travel adds new vehicles
Greenville, PA21 hours ago
Driver charged in Boardman deadly motorcycle crash pleads not guilty
Boardman, OH5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy