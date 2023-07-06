Open in App
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud State University Partners with Software Company to Advance Training for Medtech Students

By Jennifer Lewerenz,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Cloud, MN newsLocal Saint Cloud, MN
Lender Seeks to Foreclose on Crossroads Center Mall
Saint Cloud, MN2 hours ago
CentraCare to Transition Ownership of Three St. Benedict’s Communities Ecumen
Sartell, MN1 day ago
Over $99,000 in Grant Money Headed to 11 Local Nonprofits
Saint Cloud, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Ross Dress for Less Store Coming to St. Cloud
Saint Cloud, MN1 day ago
St. Cloud Debuts Pop-Up Splash Pad Saturday
Saint Cloud, MN7 hours ago
Stretches of Two St. Cloud Roads Affected by Closures Next Week
Saint Cloud, MN1 day ago
Air Quality Alert Issued for Friday, Saturday Across Minnesota
Saint Cloud, MN1 day ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
History Hunt Scheduled for Art Fair in the Gardens
Saint Cloud, MN2 days ago
Bennies Softball Sports Best Defense in the Nation
Saint Joseph, MN1 day ago
Fire Caused $10K in Damage to Convention Center, Cause Undetermined
Saint Cloud, MN3 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ2 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy