ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring fire investigated under ‘suspicious circumstances’

By Erica Miller,

8 days ago

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A fire that leveled the Dora Roberts Community Center late last week is being investigated as arson, according to the Big Spring Fire Marshal.

Around 4:45 a.m. on July 1, the Howard County Dispatch Center received a call about a structure fire at the center- the first unit arrived on the scene at 4:50 a.m. and found the building to be fully involved. Despite the efforts of fire crews, the building has been deemed a “total loss”. Now, an investigation is underway and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered “suspicious”. Fire Marshal Dan Hendrickson said the Big Spring Police Department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477.

“This facility was important to our community, and we are asking the community for help in finding the person(s) responsible for this crime,” Hendrickson said in a news release.

Hendrickson also said that the community needs to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

“It is dangerous and illegal to trespass onto the property,” he said.

The Dora Roberts Community Center served some of the most vulnerable members of the community, offering seniors a place to meet and pick up meals. Those meals will now be available for pick up at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, located at 1601 W 11 th Place. Meals will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Guests are asked to park at the loading dock on the west side of the hospital and call 432-264-1288. Someone will deliver the meal to your car.

