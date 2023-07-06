Open in App
Software company moving U.S. headquarters to New Orleans

By Rachel Hernandez,

8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Global software company, 360insights, announced that it will relocate its United States headquarters to New Orleans, creating around 50 direct jobs and 56 indirect jobs.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the company was founded in 2008 and has additional locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The company’s software platform allows clients to connect, motivate, manage and engage its network of partners and sellers. 360insights currently services more than 300 brands worldwide.

“Two years ago, my family and I relocated to New Orleans to be part of this amazing city and experience the culture-rich, diverse and service-oriented community. The programs, support and incentives offered by Louisiana to help us grow our U.S.-based technology team made it a perfect fit for 360insights. We look forward to welcoming NOLA to the 360 team. We are on an unbelievable journey, and we are just getting started,” said founder and CEO Jason Atkins.

According to LED, the state of Louisiana’s Digital Interactive Media & Software Development Tax Credit program helped secure the project in New Orleans. Under the statutory performance-based incentive program, eligible verified expenditures may generate up to 25% in tax credits for the company.

LED reports the company’s relocation will create at least 50 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $85,000. It will also create 56 indirect jobs across the Southeast Region.

The company will begin recruiting software development and support positions this summer.

“Expanding technology companies continue to select Louisiana as the ideal location to grow their business. 360insights will have access to the nation’s No. 1 tech talent pipeline, ensuring it remains competitive and innovative. The specialized, high-paying jobs this project will create bodes well for the continued expansion and diversification of Louisiana’s future-focused economy,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.).

