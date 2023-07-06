Kansas City Museum reopens after several months due to water damage

After several months of repair, the Kansas City Museum’s Corinthian Hall reopened Thursday.

On Jan. 11, 2023, the museum’s HVAC system malfunctioned, leading to water damage on all four floors of the hall. While no materials were damaged from the malfunction, museum officials needed extra time to begin repairs.

The museum, which is owned by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and operated by the nonprofit Kansas City Museum Foundation, started repair work in April after the City Council authorized funding.

The HVAC system at the museum, located at 3218 Gladstone Boulevard in the Historic Northeast neighborhood, is of particular importance given the need to maintain temperature and humidity levels for material preservation.

