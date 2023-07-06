Open in App
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station man charged in First Baptist Church burglary

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for July 14
Bryan, TX11 hours ago
Bryan City Council and residents continue College Station sewer trunk line discussion
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Calendar for Friday, July 14
College Station, TX1 day ago
Calendar for Thursday, July 13
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Elizabeth Holmes eligible for early release from Bryan Federal Prison Camp
Bryan, TX2 days ago
Texas A&M softball team signs Louisiana transfer Kramer Eschete of Brenham
College Station, TX22 hours ago
High temperatures in B-CS area puts adults, children at risk
College Station, TX22 hours ago
College Station point guard Willie Everline signs with Howard Payne
College Station, TX22 hours ago
Bryan Harvey LL Intermediate Baseball team falls in extra innings in state championship game
Bryan, TX1 day ago
A&M Consolidated grad Myla Cathey used social media, dad's help to earn bowling scholarship
College Station, TX2 days ago
2024 4-star Converse Judson S Myles Davis commits to Texas A&M
College Station, TX1 day ago
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX10 hours ago
Texas A&M's Logan Lednicky named to preseason All-SEC volleyball team; Aggies picked to finish 8th
College Station, TX1 day ago
Texas A&M signs Ole Miss' pitcher Vestal
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Texas A&M's Joslyn Oakley to compete for United States at World Championships beginning this week
College Station, TX1 day ago
Aggie men’s basketball team adds two-time transfer Wildens Leveque to 2023-24 roster
College Station, TX22 hours ago
Texas A&M men's basketball team announces 2023-24 nonconference schedule
College Station, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy