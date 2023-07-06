Open in App
Where does Albuquerque rank among the best cities for recreation?

By Audrey Claire Davis,

8 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WalletHub ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which places are the best and worst for recreation . Albuquerque placed in the top quarter, in spot No. 25 out of 100, as one of the best cities for entertainment.

The study used 48 key metrics to rank the cities. Some factors in consideration were living costs, quality of parks, accessibility of entertainment, and weather.

According to WalletHub, Las Vegas, Nevada, is the best city for recreation, and Chula Vista, California, is the worst. Next to Albuquerque in the ranking is Henderson, Nevada, in spot No. 24, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in spot No. 26.

Source: WalletHub

Top Ten Cities for Recreation

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Cincinnati, Ohio
  5. Atlanta, Georgia
  6. Scottsdale, Arizona
  7. San Diego, California
  8. Honolulu, Hawaii
  9. St. Louis, Missouri
  10. Chicago, Illinois
