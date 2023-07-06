Where does Albuquerque rank among the best cities for recreation?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – WalletHub ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities to determine which places are the best and worst for recreation . Albuquerque placed in the top quarter, in spot No. 25 out of 100, as one of the best cities for entertainment.
The study used 48 key metrics to rank the cities. Some factors in consideration were living costs, quality of parks, accessibility of entertainment, and weather. New Mexico ranks as one of the least energy-expensive states
According to WalletHub, Las Vegas, Nevada, is the best city for recreation, and Chula Vista, California, is the worst. Next to Albuquerque in the ranking is Henderson, Nevada, in spot No. 24, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in spot No. 26.
Source: WalletHub
Top Ten Cities for Recreation
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- San Diego, California
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Chicago, Illinois
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0