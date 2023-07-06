Open in App
8 News Now

Grilling Tips: How to make the perfect veggies

By Caroline Bleakley,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pomUZ_0nI5bFcA00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you consider yourself a master at grilling or could you use some tips when it comes to cooking outdoors over a flame. July is National Grilling Month.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills spent some time with Travis Barr, who is the president of the Nevada BBQ Association, and shares tips on how to perfectly grill vegetables. Grilling Tips will be on the Good Day Las Vegas shows every Thursday morning in July.

If you’re interested in grilling, here are some upcoming events:

  • Sept. 30 – Las Vegas BBQ Festival & Car Show at Premier Barbecue & Fire
  • Oct. 7 – Wild Game BBQ Competition at John Mull’s Meats
  • Nov. 11 – Thrill of the Grill competition at John Mull’s Meats
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Grilling Tips: How to cook moist, juicy pork
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
HUMO Barbecue Is Spicing Up Henderson
Henderson, NV22 hours ago
Summer Beauty Trends And Must Haves From Dawn’s Corner
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dishing Up New Summer Menu Items at Locale Italian Kitchen
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Summer Wellness With Registered Dietitian
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ghost kitchen helps local family dish out Italian food to Las Vegans
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Keeping your plants cool in Las Vegas summer heat
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Hidden Gems: Exploring Clark County Wetlands
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
In “The Heat of the Moment” with Borracha Mexican Cantina
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Protecting yourself while exercising outdoors in Las Vegas heat
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Weera Thai Restaurant Gives Back to The Shade Tree
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas ambulance crews prepare for heat wave
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
“Buenas Vibras” With EDM Producer & DJ Deorro
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Google glitch incorrectly lists Las Vegas tattoo shop ‘closed’ for days, professional explains repercussions
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Air conditioning problems spike in Las Vegas summer heat
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Here’s how workers stay cool while working hot jobs at Las Vegas BBQ joint
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Don’t Miss Your Chance To “Spice Up Your Life” at The Spice Girls Tribute Show
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Concerns over receding ponds at Floyd Lamb Park
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
LVMPD hosts 6th Annual Lunch with Sheriff
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Saint Honore: Local Donut Shop Becomes Hot Spot for Celebrities
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
WNBA Fan Fest opens in Las Vegas Friday
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Swim with sharks during Golden Nugget Shark Days
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas boutique owner searches for person who burglarized east valley store
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
‘I’m going to the streets,’ Evictions continue across Las Vegas as dangerous temperatures move in
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Little changes save big bucks for NV Energy customers during hot Las Vegas summers
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Celebrating The Flavors Of Cuba
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Breaking Down The Million Dollar Mindset
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Nearly 900 acres in Las Vegas valley set for BLM sale in fast-growing northwest, southwest
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Changes to come for Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas mom blogger shares dangers of online bullying
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy