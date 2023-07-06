Grilling Tips: How to make the perfect veggies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you consider yourself a master at grilling or could you use some tips when it comes to cooking outdoors over a flame. July is National Grilling Month.
Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills spent some time with Travis Barr, who is the president of the Nevada BBQ Association, and shares tips on how to perfectly grill vegetables. Grilling Tips will be on the Good Day Las Vegas shows every Thursday morning in July.
If you’re interested in grilling, here are some upcoming events:
- Sept. 30 – Las Vegas BBQ Festival & Car Show at Premier Barbecue & Fire
- Oct. 7 – Wild Game BBQ Competition at John Mull’s Meats
- Nov. 11 – Thrill of the Grill competition at John Mull’s Meats
