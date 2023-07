MERRIAM, Kan. — Police in Merriam are asking for help in looking for a teenage boy who left his home in early June.

Merriam police is looking for 16-year-old Damien Morris. His family says he left home on June 7 and hasn’t been seen since.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, police ask you to call (913) 782-0720.

