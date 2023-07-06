Kailyn Lowry Confirms Birth of Fifth Child

Kailyn Lowry has just revealed some big news… in a subtle way.

On an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama with Kail Lowry & Vee Rivera” podcast, the “Teen Mom 2” alum told her guest Aurora Culpo that she watched her show “The Culpo Sisters” while she was in labor in November 2022.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show when I was in the hospital having one of my kids. The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing, and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids,” Lowry said.

The reality star faced pregnancy rumors last year while in her relationship with Elijah Scott, though never confirmed them.

Lowry had her fourth child in July 2020 with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she also has son Lux. She is also the mother of Isaac,13 with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.