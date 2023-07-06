Open in App
extratv

Kailyn Lowry Confirms Birth of Fifth Child

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxlWf_0nI5ZIgj00

Kailyn Lowry has just revealed some big news… in a subtle way.

On an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama with Kail Lowry & Vee Rivera” podcast, the “Teen Mom 2” alum told her guest Aurora Culpo that she watched her show “The Culpo Sisters” while she was in labor in November 2022.

“I actually watched — I first came across your show when I was in the hospital having one of my kids. The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing, and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids,” Lowry said.

The reality star faced pregnancy rumors last year while in her relationship with Elijah Scott, though never confirmed them.

Lowry had her fourth child in July 2020 with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she also has son Lux. She is also the mother of Isaac,13 with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 9, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujmsz_0nI5ZIgj00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
My wife and I won the $656million Mega Millions jackpot – we only took home $157.8million after our controversial choice
Red Bud, IL1 day ago
Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law shot herself as police arrived — just moments after killing husband, grandson
Muskogee, OK2 days ago
Anthony Michael Hall Is a Dad at 55
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes' Wife's ESPYs Look Slammed—'Hire a Stylist'
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy