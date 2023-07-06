Open in App
TxDOT seeks public feedback on $100B, 10-year plan

By Kelsey Thompson,

8 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Thursday for residents to weigh in on the agency’s Unified Transportation Program, or UTP, a 10-year outlook on transportation projects statewide.

Thursday’s virtual meeting was the first of two meetings slated for July. A second, virtual public hearing will be held on July 25 at 2 p.m.

The Texas Transportation Commission is expected to approve the 10-year UTP at its Aug. 16 meeting. The draft plan, as proposed, features $100.6 billion in funding to be allocated to thousands of projects statewide, including safety upgrades, preventative maintenance work and congestion mitigation efforts.

TxDOT approves adjustments to the UTP annually, which helps determine transportation funding across the state. The UTP doesn’t guarantee a specific budget or project will be built, but helps develop a long-form plan for identifying transportation needs across the state.

Some of the projects the draft UTP has proposed for possible addressing include:

  • I-10 San Jacinto River Bridge in Houston
  • I-27 in Amarillo
  • I-69 connector in Rio Grande
  • Loop 1604 in San Antonio
  • I-35 in Temple, Belton
  • I-20 in Kilgore
  • I-30 in Fort Worth
  • I-10 in Beaumont
  • U.S. Hwy. 281 in Lampasas County
  • U.S. Hwy. 77 in San Patricio County
  • U.S. Hwy. 59 in Nacogdoches
  • U.S. Hwy. 285 in Reeves County
  • I-10 Inner Katy Corridor in Houston
  • I-10 downtown project in El Paso
  • Loop 480 in Eagle Pass
  • U.S. Hwy. 80 in Dallas

Details on UTP documents and a project tracker are available online.

Members of the public can weigh in on included or proposed projects through a public comment period, beginning on Friday and running through 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 7.

Public comments can be submitted online , via email at UTP-PublicComments@txdot.gov, by phone at 800-325-4463 or by physical mail at the following addressing:

  • Texas Department of Transportation
    Attn: TPP – UTP
    125 E. 11th St., Austin, TX 78701
