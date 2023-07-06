Scientists hope to use diaper technology for drinking water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the world’s climate warms and droughts increase in frequency and intensity, science is searching for ways to cope.

Researchers at MIT are looking at using technology already in existence in diapers to help extract water from the driest desert air in the hope of finding cost-effective solutions to bring liquid to parched parts of the world.

KXAN Meteorologist Nick Bannin spoke with Carlos Diaz-Marin, a mechanical engineer at the Device Research Lab at MIT, about the possible applications.

Meteorologist Nick Bannin: Carlos, explain the breakthrough that you and your team were able to do where you pulled water out of dry air using technology found in diapers?

Carlos Diaz-Marin, Mechanical Engineer, MIT: As you mentioned, we’re pretty excited about what we’re able to find. We’ve been able to capture record amounts of water from dry air and, as you mentioned, using this technology using diapers. This is not something crazy, we might have air dehumidifiers in our houses that are able to do this, they’re able to pull moisture from the air. There’s a limit to that and whether they work in dry conditions, that’s a limit too. In this work, we’ve been able to make the material that captures the most amount of water, even from really dry air, we’ve measured our material at 30% relative humidity, which would be kind of the humidity you’d have during the night in a desert. We were able to capture record amounts of water. When we do this, if we have, say, a kilogram of our material, we can capture about two kilograms of water when we do this.

Bannin: And what makes up your material?

Diaz-Marin: Yeah, so as you mentioned, we’re using the technology used in diapers and that’s good, because it’s already a low-cost, kind of an easy-to-make solution. If you think of diapers, they’re really great because they’re able to capture a lot of water. But the question that we had is how can we make them be really good at capturing moisture from the air, not water. And that’s where we decided to put salts in this approach. You might have seen some types of salt, if you put them in, let’s say, leave them on the table exposed to the air, and they’re going to capture some of that water. So our idea was to combine these two things using the diaper technology, which is called the hydrogel, to be able to retain this water and to be able to expand to capture all this water, but then you have these salts that are able to pull moisture from the air.

Bannin: Now, hydrogel, how does that work with the salt to help absorb the water?

Diaz-Marin: Yeah, we think of this as kind of like a combination where you have the salts doing the heavy pulling with the moisture capturing. So, basically, we know that salts are really good at capturing this moisture from the air. We’ve experimented with a couple of salts, lithium chloride is one of them, calcium chloride, which here in Boston is the one we use to de-ice the streets when it’s snowy out there. It’s another one that will work. So we know that they’re really good at capturing water, then we combine this with the gel so that we have something that expands to be able to retain all this water, you want to be able to not only capture a lot of water, but also be able to retain within your material.

Bannin: How would your technology help places, like here in Central Texas, where we go long periods without meaningful rain?

Diaz-Marin : Yeah, I mean, we’re having bigger and bigger drought problems throughout the whole world, right? And if you think about a lot of these places that have drought, they also have very dry conditions, very low humidity. So then our idea was, well, there’s moisture everywhere in the air, even in dry places, there’s going to be moisture. So can we come up with a material that can capture really large amounts of water from that dry air, and that when we captured that water, we can do a second step to generate… to convert that water that we’ve captured into drinkable water.

Bannin: So what other applications would it have other than pulling water out of the air?

Diaz-Marin : Yeah, there’s a couple that we’re very excited about. We’re funded by DOE [Department of Energy] on this. Part of what we want to do… basically when you capture water, you release heat, but when you want to release that water, you have to provide heat. So you’re kind of like switching between heat stages, right? One where you generate heat, and one where you release heat. You can think about this as a thermal battery, where instead of storing electricity, you could store heat. And that’s what we’re thinking of. We know that air conditioning releases heat, like you might have felt outside on a window AC unit, [it] can have hot air coming out of it. So, what if you’re able to take that heat, take that energy, store it and reutilize it to make the whole air conditioning cycle more efficient. And again, air conditioning is just becoming a bigger and bigger problem. A lot of energy, I imagine, in Texas, there’s a lot of that going on and there’s just a lot of electricity that goes into that.

Bannin: Back to the pulling the water out of the air technology. How do you then get it from the hydrogel salt combination back to being clean drinkable water?

Diaz-Marin : Yeah. So we have this kind of in a two-step process. In the first part, you capture the water from the air, that’s kind of what we’re demonstrating with this material. In the second part, you heat up the material and you evaporate the water out. So that’s pretty good, because you’re basically producing very pure, drinkable water where you don’t have to worry about what the material’s composition was and it’s going to be actually pretty pure when you do this.

Bannin: And lastly, Carlos, what’s the next step with this technology? When could we actually see it in practice?

Diaz-Marin : Yeah, I mean, we’re really excited. We’re really kind of like pushing to hopefully make something out of this. We’re still trying to study a little bit more [on] the material properties, and the materials part of our device. So we’re also trying to come up with the best design we can. We kind of know how much water a person needs per day, right? So how can we get to that metric? That’s kind of like our ultimate goal. So we’re working on the material side, we’re working on the device side to just keep pushing and keep getting there.



