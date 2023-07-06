Open in App
OSHA fines Reynoldsburg T.J. Maxx $67,000 over its exits

By Sarah Donaldson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6SCg_0nI5XGzh00

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio ( WCMH ) — T.J. Maxx in Reynoldsburg could face a close to $67,000 fine over inaccessible exits from its storefront, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filings.

OSHA, the regulatory agency within the U.S. Department of Labor, cited the off-price retailer’s location at 8173 E. Broad St. for violating its standards on maintenance, safeguards and operational features of exit routes.

The filing did not detail the violations further. Exit route violations could include any of the following situations, according to OSHA’s website:

  • When danger is not minimized
  • When workers have to “travel toward a high hazard area” to leave
  • When an exit is obstructed
  • When an exit is not properly marked or lit

In an email statement, a spokesperson for T.J. Maxx said it took the agency’s concerns “very seriously.”

“Our field leadership regularly conducts store visits, which involve reviews for safety concerns, including accessibility of work aisles, processing areas, and exits. Our store associates are also regularly reminded of our expectations for a clean, neat and organized store,” the spokesperson wrote. “Following OSHA’s inspection in Reynoldsburg, we took immediate steps to correct the concerns brought to our attention.”

When asked about those corrections, and whether T.J. Maxx would be contesting the fine, the spokesperson declined to comment further on the case — which is not closed yet. The initial fine of $66,960 was issued on June 15.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

