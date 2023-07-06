Open in App
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: 4 DUI arrests made during Fourth of July weekend

By Sophie Brams,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBCMo_0nI5Wouu00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested four people for driving under the influence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to numbers released by the agency Thursday.

Officials said the increased enforcement operation, which took place from July 1 to July 4, resulted in 60 citations for various traffic violations, including driving under the influence, speeding, and driving without a license.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • 14 for no driver’s license
  • 12 for speeding
  • 6 for driving under suspension
  • 4 for open container
  • 4 for driving under the influence
  • 4 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
  • 3 for an expired tag
  • 3 for careless driving
  • 2 for a seatbelt violation
  • 2 for improper display
  • 2 for reckless driving
  • 2 for operating an unregistered motor vehicle
  • 1 for an expired driver’s license
  • 1 for driving without lights

Deputies also issued 72 warnings throughout the weekend and handled two criminal cases, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials typically see an uptick in traffic accidents and fatalities during the summer, with July 4 weekend being one of the most dangerous times on South Carolina roadways.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, seven traffic fatalities were reported between July 1 and July 4 across the state.

