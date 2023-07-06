Man gets 40 years in shooting death of Warren County woman

A Warren County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the April 2022 shooting death of a woman in the 200 block of Leland Drive.

Ninth Circuit District Judge Toni Walker Terrett sentenced John Shoemaker, 62, Thursday. Shoemaker pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48. Under state law, Shoemaker will serve his sentence day-for-day.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responding to a call of a dead person in a home in the 200 block of Leland Drive arrived to find Hedrick, 48, dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Shoemaker was charged with first-degree murder. Both Shoemaker and Hedrick had the address on Leland Drive listed as their residence. Shoemaker was initially charged with first-degree murder and was held without bond.