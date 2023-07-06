WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet King

July 6th– Meet King!

King is a 2 year-old male dog.

King is a sweet big baby. He’s loves all other dogs, by the way. He loves kids not so sure with cats, but he’s a two year old neutered male dog and he is just full, full energy.

He will run for hours on end. So if you like to run somewhere, King is the one for you.

If you’re interested in King, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.