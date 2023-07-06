Open in App
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘AGREE personal terms with Onana and submit second transfer bid’ with Inter Milan ‘willing to lower price’

By Kealan Hughes,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eevrB_0nI5URdV00

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan star Andre Onana, according to reports.

The goalkeeper is their number one transfer priority after completing the signing of Mason Mount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzKJl_0nI5URdV00
Andre Onana has agreed personal terms with Manchester United Credit: Getty

United identified Onana as the man to replace David De Gea but were unsuccessful in their opening transfer bid.

But they have now made progress in their effort to sign the shot-stopper after agreeing personal terms, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru adds that United have submitted another offer to sign the Cameroonian believed to be worth around £43million.

That includes an initial £38m fee with £5m to be paid in add-ons.

Inter are reportedly holding out for a little more than £50m, which would stretch the Red Devils transfer budget.

However Romano claims Inter could reduce their asking price to £47m to get the deal done, with the Serie A giants targeting Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal.

SunSport understand Chelsea have no interest in sending him out on loan again.

United will hope to have the Onana deal wrapped up by the time they head off on their US tour on July 20.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

If not Erik ten Hag could turn to forgotten man Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Forest want to sign the keeper on a permanent deal and is still on the treatment table with a thigh injury.

MAN UTD TAKEOVER NEWS LIVE: Stay up to date with all the latest purchase and transfer news from Old Trafford

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Danielle Ballard dead at 29: Former women’s basketball star killed in shock Memphis car crash as LSU fans mourn
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Americans to get $500 monthly direct payments for two years from $3.6million pot – see if you’re eligible
Alameda, CA1 day ago
I’m tired of my neighbor’s junk in their ‘eyesore’ front yard – I’ve thought of moving but won’t be driven out of home
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
My wife and I won the $656million Mega Millions jackpot – we only took home $157.8million after our controversial choice
Red Bud, IL1 day ago
Who was Danielle Ballard and what was her cause of death?
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Terrifying moment shark bites its victim in half filling water with blood as string of attacks spark US beach closures
Nantucket, MA19 hours ago
I won a $10m lottery jackpot by accident and never even buy the ticket that secured my win – a ‘rude person’ did a favor
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
GMA3 alum Amy Robach shows off long legs in short shorts as she goes for a run in NYC without boyfriend TJ Holmes
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy