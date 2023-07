Whether you’re looking for something to entertain the kids or you just need a good reason to get out of the house yourself, come to the Sulphur Library for a fun-filled hour of bingo.

All ages are invited to this fun, family-oriented program 3:30-4:30 p.m Tuesday, July 11, at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St.

Large print bingo cards will be available for patrons who may have visual impairments.

For more information on this and other fun, family programming at the Sulphur Library, call 337-721-7138 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org .