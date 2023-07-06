Brothers Wanted Following Indictments in January Double Murder

Three brothers have been indicted by a grand jury for the January double murder of Michael Adams, 19, and Cordarion Hall, 14, in a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Chadwick Wells, 24, Keondre Wells, 21, and Deshawn Wells, 20, have all been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Adams was found deceased in a yard on Salem Mason Drive. Hall was located a short distance away on the baseball field.

Hall was transported to Vanderbilt where he died days later.

Detectives are attempting to locate all three at this time. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.