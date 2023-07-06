FIRST WARN TRAFFIC: Highway N in Rock Co. to be closed for construction through August

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Drivers in Rock County will have to plan ahead for a long-term closure of a highway that stretches across much of the county.

The county's Department of Public Works says work is beginning on Highway N this week, with crews replacing culverts and rehabilitating the pavement.

The highway will be closed to all traffic between Highway 26 and Warner Road outside of Whitewater starting this week and is not expected to re-open until August 31. Drivers used to to taking Highway N will need to follow the posted detour route on Highway 26, Highway 59, Highway 89, and Highway 12.

You can find updates on the project on the county's public works website .

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here .

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.