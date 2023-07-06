Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters coming to Rogers Park

Third show in Summer Tracks Concert Series set for July 14

TRYON—On Friday, July 14, Tryon welcomes Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters for the third performance in the Summer Tracks Concert Series held in Rogers Park.

Arguably the finest songwriter in the Southeast today, Platt’s 2022 album “The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea” ranked #4 on WNCW Radio 88.7’s top 100 Albums of 2022. Nuanced and insightful, her lyrics and the music she puts to them are rooted in country and Americana traditions, whether about heartache, hope or life on the road.

Performing along with Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals) and Kevin Williams (keyboards). Because this country/Americana band consistently packs out the park, organizers suggest getting to the venue early.

New View Realty of Tryon is Summer Tracks’ 23rd Season Presenting Sponsor and the evening’s concert sponsor. A full schedule including performers bios and photos can be found at www.summertracks.com .

All shows begin at 7 p.m. In case of rain, concerts will move across the street inside Tryon Fire Dept. Trade Street Creamery & Sandwich Shoppe will be selling grilled hotdogs and veggie dogs, sandwich wraps, ice cream, water and soft drinks. Alcohol consumption is allowed in the park but is not for sale. Please remember, no dogs are allowed.

Rogers Park is located at 55 W. Howard St. in Tryon. Audience donations along with many local business and individual sponsors make these shows possible. The fourth Summer Tracks Concert Series performance will be on July 28, featuring Russ Wilson & His Famous Orchestra.

Submitted by Peter Eisenbrown

