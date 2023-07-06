Police: 4 teens charged in Avon Cinema bomb scare

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have charged four teenage suspects with causing a bomb scare at Avon Cinema last week, Target 12 has learned.

Officers responded to the cinema on the night of June 26 after there were reports of people running into the theater with firearms and someone saying they had a bomb.

One of the suspects was allegedly captured on video saying they had a firearm when they exited the theater.

However, detectives determined there was never a threat, but rather the teens ran into the theater and were “trolling.” Police say the teens chased each other and made it appear as if one of them was being beaten up.

Prior to the incident at the Avon, police said a group of individuals fitting the same description were caught on camera causing a scene at another business. Detectives were able to identify the suspects through surveillance footage and additional videos provided by witnesses.

Three 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old turned themselves in this week and were charged with disorderly conduct, according to Commander Kevin Lanni. He said the teens will also face conspiracy charges.

The 19-year-old suspects were identified as Phynell Muskelly, Jevren Powell and Eric Pena. The 17-year-old’s name was not released.

“Their actions caused significant panic and were against our state statute for disorderly conduct,” Lanni told Target 12. “We’re not going to tolerate it as a city.”

The teens were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Detectives are still looking to identify a fifth person involved.

Alexandra Leslie ( aleslie@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook .

