Open in App
News 8 WROC

Monroe County VSA obtains $9 million in one-time disability payments to veterans

By Gio Battaglia,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGbNs_0nI5Mg4U00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Service Agency helped obtain $9 million in retroactive disability claims for local veterans over the past 12 months, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Officials say these veterans had their claims denied by the Veterans Administration, but the VSA went to court to fight these cases and won.

According to a report from Monroe County, this represents a 110 percent increase in the amount recovered compared to the final year of the previous administration.

In the last four years, the Monroe County VSA has obtained more than $27 million in these one-time, tax-free retroactive benefit payments for local veterans. Officials say this is under Executive Director Nick Stefanovic.

According to officials, an investment in VSA staffing has yielded a steady return for veterans. Staffing levels at the Monroe County VSA have increased by 25 percent, the Bello administration says. They add this number will increase next year when a new nature-based therapy program is launched.

Monroe County says the VSA also helps veterans get access to monthly benefits — such as VA disability compensation, veterans pensions, and survivor benefits for veterans family members. The VSA also connects veterans to life saving physical and mental health services and helps them find housing, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Rochester cannabis business-owner plans to sue after his shop was raided by OCM
Rochester, NY21 hours ago
Ontario County Flooding Update: Select beaches reopen, sandbag availability
Canandaigua, NY59 minutes ago
Mother of 6-year-old killed on Thurston calls city council to action
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newark PD crafts temporary schedule to alleviate staffing shortages
Newark, NY21 hours ago
Finger Lakes vineyards recognized in state competition
Penn Yan, NY16 hours ago
Sen. Gillibrand introduces “Fend Off Fentanyl Act” to combat fentanyl overdoses
Rochester, NY3 hours ago
UPrep alleges ‘racist’ comments were allowed at Irondequoit zoning meeting
Irondequoit, NY1 day ago
Gates-Chili School District holds hiring event, many positions open
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester man arrested, accused of stealing postal carrier’s keys
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Dalton Kincaid coming to East Rochester to raise funds for local charity
Rochester, NY6 hours ago
Addressing Rochester’s minority mental health crisis
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Protecting yourself from credit card skimmers
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Taco Bell in East Rochester to open July 17
East Rochester, NY6 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Cannabis shop raided, Fringe Festival
Rochester, NY9 hours ago
A.P. Property Services Rochester Airshow: Info to know before you go
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rabid cat bites 2 in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, NY1 day ago
2 arrested after 90 mph, off-road chase near Batavia
Batavia, NY2 hours ago
Ontario Co. beaches remain closed as communities prep for more rain
Canandaigua, NY1 day ago
Rochester man shot on Jefferson Ave., expected to survive
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Woman accused of stealing over $8k worth of products from beauty store
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Parking, noise at Blue Palm Grill causing public pushback; restaurant wants to make things right
Irondequoit, NY2 days ago
Rochester hosting #DouglassWeek to celebrate Frederick Douglass
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Suspect pleads not guilty after fatal Genesee Street shooting
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
WHY ROC: Booming business for Frintz
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Drive-by shooting death, MyChart messaging
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester Pride Parade & Festival: What to know
Rochester, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy