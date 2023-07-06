Open in App
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Police Department warns of phone scam

By WWAY News,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Southport, NC newsLocal Southport, NC
NTSB report says plane which crashed into Southport home was deemed ‘unairworthy’ by mechanic
Southport, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
911 audio released from when shots were fired inside Independence Mall
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
WPD seizes several guns, makes arrests in separate incidents
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Surf City Police release additional information on man who drowned during pursuit
Surf City, NC3 days ago
Brunswick County man charged with involuntary manslaughter
Delco, NC3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected drowning in Surf City
Surf City, NC2 days ago
Wilmington Fire Department fighting fire at warehouse on Carolina Beach road
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
TSA details 2023 first-half firearm detection numbers for NC airports, including ILM
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Passenger rail could be making its way through from Wilmington to Raleigh
Wilmington, NC22 hours ago
Graystone Inn’s renovation process is underway
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
‘Don’t hold yourself back:’ Bladen County woman shares journey to success in show business despite hardships
Bladenboro, NC17 hours ago
Wilmington officially acquires former PPD building
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
NHC Public Library offering free Wilmington Sharks ticket to children who read 300 minutes
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Cape Fear Explorers find torpedo bottles from the 1800’s
Wilmington, NC23 hours ago
Carolina Beach hosts annual lifeguard competition
Carolina Beach, NC1 day ago
NHC Arboretum hosting second annual Trash’N Fash’N Show
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
NOAA launches new hurricane model to improve storm forecasts
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Cape Fear Community College launches free resume lab for anyone in community
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
CFCC offering new program dedicated to first-generation college students
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Ocean Isle Beach’s hay bale sand dune project starting to take shape
Ocean Isle Beach, NC23 hours ago
Hoggard football players help make beds for non-profit
Wilmington, NC22 hours ago
Airlie Gardens to host ninth annual Family Fun Night July 15
Wilmington, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy