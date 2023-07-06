Open in App
The Vicksburg Post

Endurance cyclist stopping in Vicksburg on historic ride around Mississippi

By Akira Jefferson,

8 days ago


Endurance cyclist Ed Abdella is cycling across the state as part of Bike Around Mississippi from July 4 through 9.

Abdella and his team, Magnolia State Cycles, will be the first ever in history to cycle around the perimeter of the entire state of Mississippi. This ride is to raise awareness for historic preservation as well as a fundraiser for the “Raise The Roof” campaign for historic Merrehope, located in Meridian. Abdella hopes to raise $25,000 to help fix the roof on the Merrehope in Meridian.

Abdella is a history teacher at Meridian Community College and West Lauderdale High School . He is also a 26-year veteran of the United States Army.

“I challenge the teachers if they would give up their Starbucks coffee, if they drink coffee just one day and put $5 towards Merrehope that it would be greatly appreciative,” Abdella said.

“We have so many teachers I would imagine we have at least. 100,000 teachers and I’m sure they all believe the same way I do when it comes to our historical preservation. I also made a challenge with all the veterans of Mississippi if they would give up their coffee and morning pastry for one day and donate $10” Abdella said.

Abdella plans to cycle around Mississippi to help him prepare for the 2024 Race Across America event. Where he will have to bike around 3,000 miles, climb 175,000 feet, cross 12 states and finish at City Dock in Annapolis, Md. Once Abdella finishes Biking Around Mississippi, he plans to continue to train for next year’s Race Across America.

“So after RAM, I’ll go back to riding my 100-mile ride and my 50-mile run during the week,” Abdella said.

Abdella is estimated to cycle 1,161 miles with 100 hours on the road with Biking around Mississippi. He began his path around Mississippi on July 4 in his hometown of Meridian and is expected to finish Sunday. Abdella will stop by the Old Courthouse Museum in Vicksburg Thursday afternoon between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

