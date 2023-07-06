Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Regular Show Has Been All But Wiped From Cartoon Network
By Evan Valentine,
8 days ago
Regular Show originally aired on Cartoon Network in 2010 , netting eight seasons and a staggering 261 episodes to tell the tales of Mordecai, Rigby, and the other workers at the park. Created by J.G. Qunitel, the series came to an end with a finale appropriate for the characters that animation fans had followed in the series' history. Unfortunately, it would seem that a good deal of content revolving around Regular Show has been removed from Cartoon Network's website, leaving little to no explanation as to why the steps were taken.
Recently, many animation fans have been crossing their fingers that their favorite shows and/or movies wouldn't get the ax on MAX. Fan favorites such as Infinity Train, Summer Camp Island, and OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes were all stricken completely from the streaming service, leaving many fans, and the creators of the series, frustrated at the decision. Ironically, Regular Show's creator saw something similar happen to his follow-up to the Cartoon Network series in Close Enough. Taking a more mature approach while maintaining a similar animation style to Regular Show, Close Enough was stricken from MAX following three seasons and most likely won't be making a comeback any time soon if ever.
Regular Show Removal
Almost all content related to Regular Show was noticed missing on Cartoon Network by fans and outlets alike, barring online games for "RigBMX". Currently, Regular Show is available to stream on both MAX and Hulu for those that are looking to revisit Mordecai and Rigby's adventures or experience them for the first time. MAX however did strike the Regular Show Movie from its platform, leaving many to wonder if the full television series would ultimately face the same fate.
