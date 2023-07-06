Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Slapped With New Lawsuit Over Alleged $213k Debt as IRS Demands 7-figure Sum

@kimzolciak;@kroybiermann/instagram

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann ’s financial problems continue to worsen — with a brand new lawsuit filed against the exes over an unpaid debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Simmons Bank filed a civil lawsuit against Kim & Kroy.

mega

In the suit, the bank said the defendants executed a Home Equity Line of Credit in the amount of $300k with Landmark Community Bank that had an original maturity date of December 2016.

The suit said the couple executed a modification agreement in August 2017 which extended the maturity date to December 2017. A second modification was executed in 2018 where the couple acknowledged there was a remaining principal balance owed of $271,788.61.

@kimzolciak/instagram

Simmons said the couple agreed to make monthly payments of $1,132.46 per month with the first payment due on February 24, 2018, with the final payment of the remaining balance due on January 24, 2038.

The bank said the couple defaulted under the terms of the note by failing to make monthly payments due. The last payment received was on October 28, 2022.

@kimzolciak/instagram

The lawsuit said Kim & Kroy were notified of the debt on May 19, 2023. Due to the breach, Simmons has now demanded the entire balance owed on the note immediately.

As of April 1, 2023, the bank said the defendants owe $213k plus interest of $1,700. Kim & Kroy have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple, who are still living under the same roof as they fight in divorce court, has been hit with multiple lawsuits over debt in the past couple of weeks.

Last week, Kim was hit with a lawsuit over an unpaid Target credit card . A couple of days before that case was filed, Kroy was sued over an alleged debt owed to a casino in the Bahamas .

mega

The reality stars were also hit with a massive tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service . The lien claims the couple owes $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.