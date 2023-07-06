Open in App
The Cullman Tribune

‘It was a packed out show!’

By Tiffany McKoy,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFnlU_0nI5H29Q00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Smith Lake Park hosted its annual 4 th of July event on Tuesday, with various vendors and live music throughout the day, capped off by fireworks after dark.

Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons stated, “We are thankful for all the citizens that came out and supported the fireworks show at Smith Lake Park. It was a packed out show!”

Cullman County Parks and Recreation Director Doug Davenport was also happy with the turnout, especially for the golf cart parade. “That was one of the best one’s we’ve had,” he stated. According to Davenport, the participants put in a lot of effort to make their golf carts stand out.

At the end of the evening friends and families gathered to watch the fireworks show over the water.

A statement from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said:

“Sheriff Matt Gentry would like to thank all of the deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication. The Sheriff would also like to express his appreciation to all those who came out to Smith Lake Park to celebrate July 4 th . The crowds were great despite the weather.”

“We always love to see the friends and families that come out to enjoy the holiday. The fact that we have such a large crowd every year with so few problems, really shows how special Cullman County is. I truly appreciate everyone involved,” said Sheriff Gentry.

