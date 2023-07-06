Attorneys general accuse Target of pushing ‘potentially harmful’ products to minors in Pride Month campaign

(WTVO) — Attorneys general from seven states have sent a letter to Target’s CEO accusing the company of “promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors” as part of it’s Pride Month campaign.

The letter , addressed to Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell, was co-signed by Missouri AG Andrew Bailey, Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch, Arkansas AG Tim Griffin, Idaho AG Raul Labrador, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, and South Carolina AG Alan Wilson.

“As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s ‘Pride’ campaign,” the letter reads.

The attorneys general claim the company “wittingly marketed and sold LGBTQIA+ promotional products to families and young children as part of a comprehensive effort to promote gender and sexual identity among children.”

It specifically describes a shirt with the words “homophobe headrest” next to the picture of a guillotine, and another that reads “we bash back” next to a mace colored with a transgender pride flag.

The letter goes on to say that the products were part of a “Satanist-inspired” brand called Alprallen, referencing a product sold on the company’s website that included the phrase “Satan Respects Pronouns.”

Target also allegedly sold swimsuits with “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage,” the letter said.

It continued by saying Target “may have improperly directed company resources for collateral political or social goals unrelated to the company’s and its shareholders’ best interests.”

“Directors and officers must act solely in the best interest of the company. But you have reportedly defended the campaign as “the right thing for society,” the letter said.

Target removed some LGBTQ+ merchandise from its stores after a backlash from customers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement last month. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

“Transanity doesn’t sell,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Let’s all unite around pride in America instead of falling into the trap of dividing along lines of identity politics.”

Target’s response to confrontations in its stores is taking place as state legislatures introduce a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.

There are close to 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have gone before state legislatures since the start of this year, an unprecedented number, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Those efforts focus on health, particularly gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, and education. State legislatures are pushing to prevent discussions in school regarding sexuality and gender identity.

At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, though judges have temporarily blocked their enforcement in some, including Arkansas.

The moves come as beer brand Bud Light is still grappling with a backlash from customers angered by its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light’s parent company said it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to restore sales it lost after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer.

Target, based in Minnesota, and other retailers including Walmart and H&M have been expanding their LGBTQ+ displays to celebrate Pride month for roughly a decade. This year transgender issues — including gender-affirming health care and participation in sports — have been a divisive topic in state legislatures and the backlash has turned hostile.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

