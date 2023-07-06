Police seek knife-wielding suspect in Dollar General theft

Video in player above relates to a Trotwood Dollar General from late May 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton Police are looking for the woman suspected of threatening employees at a local Dollar General with a knife.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the woman shown below allegedly entered the Dollar General at 2228 N. Gettysburg Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. She then reportedly brandished a knife and threatened the clerks before stealing several items.

(Dayton Police Department)

(Dayton Police Department)

(Dayton Police Department)

Police are currently looking for information concerning her identity or whereabouts. Anyone with information should call the detective at 937-333-1230 or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP.

