Police seek knife-wielding suspect in Dollar General theft

By Sarah Bean,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWWfk_0nI5EZ7x00

Video in player above relates to a Trotwood Dollar General from late May 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton Police are looking for the woman suspected of threatening employees at a local Dollar General with a knife.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the woman shown below allegedly entered the Dollar General at 2228 N. Gettysburg Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. She then reportedly brandished a knife and threatened the clerks before stealing several items.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWLJW_0nI5EZ7x00
    (Dayton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyVcQ_0nI5EZ7x00
    (Dayton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2It78V_0nI5EZ7x00
    (Dayton Police Department)
Police are currently looking for information concerning her identity or whereabouts. Anyone with information should call the detective at 937-333-1230 or leave an anonymous tip at 937-222-STOP.

