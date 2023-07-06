Open in App
Cleveland.com

Good news about Medina County collegians

By Sam Boyer, special to cleveland.com,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Medina County, OH newsLocal Medina County, OH
Tractors, hay balers and lovely ladies highlighted the parade
Medina, OH3 hours ago
Santa Claus is coming to town(s): Whit & Whimsey
Brunswick, OH18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cain Park summer concert series continues with Boney James, Lalah Hathaway, Anne Cochran: Press Run
Cleveland Heights, OH4 hours ago
Walleye luring anglers all along Ohio shoreline: NE Ohio fishing report
Port Clinton, OH10 hours ago
Well Community Development Corp. receives $8M in grants to continue renovating houses in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood
Akron, OH3 hours ago
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb skips City Council in rare display of discord: The Wake Up for Friday, July 14, 2023
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Ohio State, Michigan already trying to catch Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV
Akron, OH7 hours ago
Savannah Bananas bobblehead is released
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
What is it with Ohio’s Jim Jordan and his antics this week? Is it just to get attention? Today in Ohio
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Seven Hills Home Days scheduled for July 21-23
Seven Hills, OH8 hours ago
Something blue: Half-dozen Northeast Ohio police chiefs are Parma City Schools grads
Parma, OH1 day ago
After exciting visit to Cleveland, Punchy the bull is resting, but origin of story still a mystery
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Could Cuyahoga County swing the Aug. 8 election for State Issue 1? It all comes down to turnout.
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Best milkshakes in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Lakewood looking to bring ‘glory days’ back to Winterhurst
Lakewood, OH8 hours ago
Solon football 2023 preview: Comets seasoned in the right spots — Camp tour
Solon, OH5 hours ago
Pickle in the Land pickleball tournament coming to Cleveland
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Early Week 5 preview: HS football countdown 2023
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital opened to patients Tuesday, giving Mentor its first hospital
Mentor, OH3 days ago
‘Cadillac’ plan for upgrades at Solon Community Park met with some skepticism from council
Solon, OH6 hours ago
Last call to vote for your favorite lasagna restaurant in Greater Cleveland: Poll
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
WWE legend The Undertaker bringing one-man show to Cleveland
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
North Royalton rejects plan for five-home subdivision proposed by Texas developer
North Royalton, OH2 days ago
Need a feel-good story? Check out this young Guardians pitcher – Terry Pluto
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Collaboration key as Cleveland pursues multiprong approach to enhancing public safety: editorial
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Deshaun Watson watches Archbishop Hoban top Glenville in finals of his inaugural 7-on-7 tournament
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Case Western Reserve University employee carjacked on campus
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland woman tells police she was assaulted in Berea
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Looking for a deal on school clothes? Lakewood’s H2O Super-Sale returns July 29
Lakewood, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy