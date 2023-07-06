Buckman defeats Pierz after 15 innings, immediately plays Aitkin to win again

The Buckman Billygoats played two games, Saturday, July 1, winning both of them. They first took on the Pierz Brewers, winning a close one, 4-3. In another close game afterwards, Buckman won 9-8 over the Aitkin Steam.

In the first game, the Brewers and Goats went into extra innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that runs were scored.

Buckman drove in three runs. Jack Suska hit a triple and Noah Boser walked. Andrew Rueckert brought both of them home on a double and Aaron Weber brought Rueckert home on a single to make it 3-0.

The Brewers drove in one run in the sixth after a Gunnar Wicklund single and a Cody Kimman single out runners on first and third. A ground out by Ryan Stuckmayer drove home Wicklund and brought the score to 3-1.

Pierz tied it up at 3-3 in the eight after Kimman singled to drive home one run and after an error on the same play, one more run scored.

With the game tied after nine, the game went into extra innings, and after six scoreless innings, the Billygoats ultimately got the walk off home run by Suska to finally end the game with a 4-3 win.

For the Brewers, Kimman and Michael Leidenfrost both recorded three hits, with Kimman driving in a run and Leidenfrost recording a double.

On the mound, Pete Schommer pitched for 8.2 innings and Wicklund pitched for 5.1 innings. They combined for three strikeouts, four walks and four runs on eight hits.

For Buckman, Weber had the best performance at the plate, tallying three hits, two RBIs and a double. Suska’s batting performance ended with two hits, a triple and the game winning home run, as well as two scores.

Matt Tautges pitched for an incredible 12 innings. In those innings, he allowed just three runs on 10 hits, while also striking out eight batters and walking two.

The Pierz Brewers fell to 6-6 after the rough loss. They host the Riverdogs, Sunday, July 9.

Right after the Billygoats ended their long extra inning win over the Brewers, they had to face the Aitkin Steam. And even though they had just battled through 15 innings, they kept fighting and managed to churn out another last second victory, winning 9-8 in the bottom of the ninth.

Joe and Travis Kahl recorded two RBIs each and Matt Tautges and Max Barclay recorded three hits each.

Todd Robinson took the mound for eight innings, striking out four batters and walking three. Robinson allowed only three runs on eight hits.

The Goats improved to 10-2 and ride a five game win streak into Opole for their next game, Saturday, July 8.

Fort Ripley Rebels

The Rebels hosted the St. Mathias Devils, Saturday, July 1, outlasting them to earn a 10-8 victory.

After eight innings, the Rebels had a commanding 10-1 lead, but things started to look scary in the ninth inning. The Devils came back and scored seven straight runs, but the Rebels didn’t panic and got the third out to earn the win.

Riley DeRosier finished as the best Fort Ripley batter after cracking off three hits and driving in three runs. He also scored twice.

Bryce Flanagan pitched seven total innings for the Rebels, striking out eight batters and walking one. He only allowed one run on five hits.

The Rebels played Foley the next day, Sunday, July 2, where they lost 6-3.

Tom Fairbanks and DeRosier both recorded two hits and Mason Argir recorded the lone RBI.

Adam Jensen pitched six innings and struck out four batters and walked three. Jensen gave up just two earned runs on four hits.

The Rebels fell to 9-4 and take on Nisswa on the road, Sunday, July 9.

Royalton Riverdogs

Royalton got another win Sunday, July 2, when they took down the Aitkin Steam, 4-1.

Joseph Gaida recorded three of Royalton’s five hits, recording one RBI in the process. Nate Benusa and Tyler Jendro recorded the other two hits.

On the mound, Zach Leibold led the way, pitching for seven innings. He struck out five batters and walked one. He only gave up two runs on five hits, helping the Riverdogs improve their record to 5-6.

Their next game takes place in St. Stephen, Saturday, July 8.

Swanville Swans

The losing streak for the Swans continued Saturday, July 1, when they lost a tough one 7-1 to Upsala. They matched the Blue Jays in hits, recording six, but were unable to drive those hits home.

Hunter Moore and Preston Pung recorded two hits each for the Swans. Moore recorded the team’s only RBI. Travis Barthel scored once and recorded a double and Hudson Pung recorded the final hit.

On the mound, Cooper Thieschafer pitched a complete game, striking out and walking five batters each. He allowed seven runs on six hits.

Falling to 1-12, the Swans hope to end the regular season with a win against Flensburg, Saturday, July 8.

Sobieski Skis

The Skis’ four game win streak came to an end after a 7-3 loss to Foley, Saturday, July 1. Both teams recorded 12 hits, but the Lumber Jacks were able to drive those runs in while the Skis struggled.

Riley Hirsch and Matt Filippi recorded three hits each. Filippi recorded a double and Hirsch drove in one run. Dusty Parker and Jake Kapphahn finished with two hits each, with Kapphahn recording a double.

On the mound, Collin Eckman struck out eight batters. He gave up five runs on nine hits after pitching five innings.

The Skis fell to 8-4 and take on the Randall Cubs, Sunday, July 2 (see other story).

Upsala Blue Jays

The Blue Jays took down their neighbor to the north, defeating Swanville 7-1, Saturday, July 1. The Blue Jays recorded six hits and no errors as they earned their seventh win of the season.

Matt Swanson and Levi Lampert were the top hitters for Upsala, recording two hits and two RBIs each. Lampert finished with a triple and a home run. Brock Cichon drove in two runs for the Jays as well.

Swanson and Lampert also pitched the Jays to a win, with Swanson taking the mound for the first five innings and Lampert relieving him for the final four. They combined for 10 strikeouts, two walks, and one run on six hits.

Upsala improved to 7-6 and take on Avon at home, Saturday, July 8.