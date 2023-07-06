Open in App
Morrison County Record

Pierz Legion outlasts St. Augusta to win 11-5

By Blake Bartels,

8 days ago

The Pierz Legion Post 341 baseball team took on St. Augusta Thursday, June 28. After scoring four runs in the second and five more in the sixth, they were able to coast to an 11-5 win.

Leading the way at the plate was Joey Stuckmayer, who recorded four hits, including a double, and scored twice and drove in one run. Stuckmayer also stole two bases.

Chase Becker drove home two runs after hitting a double and a single. He also scored once. Kirby Fischer recorded two RBIs after hitting a double. He also made it home three times and stole one base.

On the mound, Fischer earned the win after pitching six innings. He struck out four batters and walked two, while only giving up two earned runs on nine hits.

Derek Bakke relieved Fischer for one inning, striking out two batters and walking one. Bakke gave up two unearned runs and just one hit.

